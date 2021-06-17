STANFIELD — The Stanfield School District, Stanfield Public Library and Stanfield Parks & Recreation recently received a grant that will benefit youth in the community.
Library Director Cecili Longhorn said in a press release the Oregon Community Recovery Fund grant helps in financing fun enrichment opportunities for youths that will help in building a stronger partnership between the school district and city departments. In addition, she said it will provide the means to hire six youths from the community to help with summer activities.
“We will be offering art and craft activities, physical activities/games, trips, movie nights and more,” Longhorn said. “Now is the time for us to work together as a community to support our youth and keep them active and engaged during the summer.”
Those activities include Lifetime Fitness & Fun with Tyler Watson on Monday and Wednesdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Art with Michelle Hopper on Tuesday and Thursdays; and free Grab & Go Lunches for all youth at 11:30 a.m. For more information about the programs, call Longhorn at 541-449-1254.
School district Superintendent Beth Burton is excited about the opportunity for youths in the community.
“The pandemic has been tough on kids, and this is a way for us to work together to provide positive activities and outreach during the months that school is not in session,” she said.
The special fund was established in March to rapidly deploy resources to community-based organizations at the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak. Resources are prioritized where and when they are critically needed, with a focus on Oregon’s most vulnerable populations.
Anyone may contribute to the Oregon Community Recovery Fund, including online. Also, nonprofit organizations can review funding guidelines and apply for grants on the website. For more information, visit www.oregoncf.org.
