PENDLETON — As the summer of 2020 ended and the possibility of students returning to the classroom diminished, Pendleton Parks and Recreation worked diligently to solve the sudden need for childcare in the community. To provide a program during the pandemic, certain regulations set by the state must be met, which increased costs substantially and was more than families could afford.
Parks and Recreation staff and the Parks Commission worked to find sources of funding to be able to offer the program at an affordable price. To date, Pendleton Parks and Recreation has raised over $50,000 through grants and local donations to support the program.
A partnership has developed between Pendleton Parks and Recreation and CHI St. Anthony Hospital, which has been a major contributor to the program and continues to support Parks and Recreation’s efforts to provide a much-needed service to the community. Other support has come from the Oregon Community Foundation and very generous private donations from members of the community.
The program was put in place to provide families with a service for their children to have a safe, nurturing environment to complete their facilitated learning and experience enriching activities. “In addition to coordinating with each student’s facilitated learning schedule, Day Camp includes other activities such as art projects and P.E, helping the young students burn off steam and stay engaged,” said Recreation Supervisor Jonathan Bullard in a press release. “If you are interested in working in a childcare setting, we are looking to hire more staff for our program.”
With the help of CHI St. Anthony, Day Camp will be able to expand to 20 students and run through the end of the school year for those families whose children aren’t able to return to school. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation office at 541-276-8100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.