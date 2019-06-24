PENDLETON — A Jackalope Pre-Jambo-Ree Party features Orquestra Pacifico Tropical as a warmup to Saturday’s inaugural Jackalope Jamboree music festival.
The all-ages event is Friday at 8 p.m. at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St. Pendleton. There is no cover charge.
Also, tickets are still available for the Saturday event, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Happy Canyon Arena, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. Featuring two stages, musical acts include American Aquarium, Shane Smith and The Saints, Lilly Hiatt, Carson McHone, Pete Krebs, Tylor & The Train Robbers, Jaime Wyatt and more.
For more information visit www.jackalopejamboree.com, search Facebook or contact info@jackalopejamboree.com. In addition, tickets ($35-$100) for the Jackalope Jamboree are available at www.brownpapertickets.com. After Wednesday, general admission tickets will only be available at the gate at an increased price of $40 each.
