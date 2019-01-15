Some of the region’s best bagpipers and drummers are featured during the Robert Burns Supper in Condon.
Entertainers from Athena, Pendleton, Portland and Salem, as well as those from across the Columbia River in Carson, White Salmon and Vancouver, have been known to rendezvous at the Condon Elks Lodge for the annual celebration.
“We are fortunate to have the pipers and drummers we have each year,” said Mac Stinchfield.
Held in conjunction with the 260th birthday of the Scottish bard Robert Burns, the event is Saturday, Jan. 26 beginning at 2 p.m. at the Condon Elks Lodge, 117 S. Main St. The program runs until 5 p.m. Tickets are $17 each or $30 for a couple. They can be purchased at the Condon Times-Journal office or at the door.
Stinchfield and his wife, Jan, along with a handful of faithful friends, have organized and prepared food for the event each year. The Robert Burns Supper is sponsored by the Gilliam County Cultural Coalition and the Condon Chamber of Commerce.
While the supper is scheduled to coincide with Burns’ birthday, the celebration has evolved to honor the area’s Scottish heritage and families who came from the Old Country.
In its 22nd year, this year’s event will recognize the Murray family of Morrow County. They have been serving the area’s pharmaceutical needs for three generations.
In recent years, other families of Scottish descent that have been honored include Ogilvy/Stewart (2011), Jamieson (2012), Dunbar (2013), Rattray (2014) Anderson/Davidson (2015), Couture/Chase/Fatland (2016) and Niven/Greiner (2017). Last year’s celebration included historical snippets from several Scottish families.
In addition to music, tidbits of news will be shared from the Old Country. A meal of haggis, neaps and tatties, as well as Scotch eggs, salad and shortbread, will be featured. The program also includes readings and recitations of Burns’ poetry, a presentation to the Murray family and a Scottish shortbread contest.
While the program officially ends at 5 p.m., people are invited to linger awhile — as the musicians often continue playing into the night. For more information, contact Stinchfield at timesjournal1886@gmail.com or 541-384-2421.
