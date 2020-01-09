STANFIELD — Encouragement and support is available after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend through GriefShare.
New sessions begin Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Stanfield Baptist Church, 310 E. Wheeler St. There is no fee to participate for the 13-week program.
The faith-based support group includes a leadership team that assists in facilitating sessions, including people affiliated with the church and Vange John Memorial Hospice. A workbook for personal study and reflections about the grief process costs $15. Scholarships are available for those who may have limited resources, said Scott Zielke of Stanfield Baptist Church.
For more information, call Zielke at 541-571-6886 or hospice at 541-667-3543.
