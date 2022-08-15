STANFIELD — People experiencing loss are encouraged to mark their calendars for upcoming programs through GriefShare.
A special one-time session, Loss of a Spouse, is Sunday, Sept. 11, 3-5 p.m. at Stanfield Baptist Church, 310 E. Wheeler Ave. Those grieving the death of a spouse are encouraged to attend the free seminar.
Also, a 13-week GriefShare support group offers participants additional tools as they navigate the loss of a loved one. The free faith-based program begins Sunday, Sept. 18, 3-5 p.m., also at Stanfield Baptist.
Scott Zielke, Stanfield Baptist’s congregational care pastor, said each lesson is self-contained. The format allows participants to gain regardless of when they start attending.
The sessions, Zielke said, include video seminars with grief recovery experts, small discussion groups and personal study through a workbook. The nondenominational program features biblical principles and offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. A free workbook is provided.
For more information or to register for either program, call Zielke at 541-571-6886.
