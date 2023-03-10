Members of the Oregon Army National Guard post the colors Oct. 20, 2019, during the Conrad Skinner Veterans Memorial Appreciation Dinner in Hermiston. The Pacific Northwest Veterans’ Alliance invites veterans to Dave’s Journey, an evening of fellowship on March 20, 2023, at Agape House in Hermiston.
HERMISTON — Area veterans are invited to come together in an effort to build camaraderie.
Hosted by the Pacific Northwest Veterans’ Alliance, Dave’s Journey is Monday, March 20, 7 p.m. at Agape House, 500 W. Harper Road, Hermiston. In addition to the time of fellowship, appetizers and drinks will be served.
A small group of people dedicated to serving the needs of veterans initially formed in 2017, creating a golf tournament to raise funds for veterans and their families in Morrow, Umatilla and Union counties. In 2019, the group expanded by forming a nonprofit organization that continues to forge partnerships to support veterans and their families in times of need.
The golf fundraiser, which is now called the Conrad Skinner Memorial Tournament, is May 20 at Big River Golf Course, Umatilla. After growing up in Hermiston, Skinner joined the United States Marine Corps. He died in April 2019 at the age of 23.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
