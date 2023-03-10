Veterans dinner

Members of the Oregon Army National Guard post the colors Oct. 20, 2019, during the Conrad Skinner Veterans Memorial Appreciation Dinner in Hermiston. The Pacific Northwest Veterans’ Alliance invites veterans to Dave’s Journey, an evening of fellowship on March 20, 2023, at Agape House in Hermiston.

 Rose Johnsongale/Contributed Photo, File

HERMISTON — Area veterans are invited to come together in an effort to build camaraderie.

Hosted by the Pacific Northwest Veterans’ Alliance, Dave’s Journey is Monday, March 20, 7 p.m. at Agape House, 500 W. Harper Road, Hermiston. In addition to the time of fellowship, appetizers and drinks will be served.

