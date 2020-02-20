HERMISTON — A group of churches and local faith leaders are exploring the possibility of bringing a Palau Festival outreach effort to the greater Hermiston area in 2021.
Luis and Andrew Palau aim to partner with people to continue to spread the word of Christ and promote evangelism training. The idea is to unite believers of all faiths and impact cities across the globe.
“I am so excited about this opportunity and look forward to connecting up with others, churches and individuals, who might want to join in,” said Mary Corp, committee co-chair.
The group, Corp said, sees the effort as a way for churches to reach out and encourage local community members by sharing the good news of Jesus in a positive way. For more information, contact Corp at 541-720-3859 or visit www.palaufestivals.org/hermiston.
