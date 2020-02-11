PENDLETON — People are invited to exchange information, give/receive support and talk about coping skills in dealing with Parkinson’s disease.
The Parkinson's Disease Support Group is open to those with Parkinson's and their caregivers. It meets the third Monday of each month from 1-2:30 p.m. at Mac's Bar & Grill, 1400 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The peer-led support group is free.
For more information, contact Sharon Maness at s.maness@hotmail.com or 541-276-7393.
