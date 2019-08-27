PENDLETON — The Pendleton Contra Dance Community invites the community to kick up their heels as they resume monthly events.
The upcoming dance is Friday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. The cost is $8 per person or $12 for a couple. A live caller will provide instruction for dancers. No experience or partner is necessary.
Contra dancing has its origins in a range of folk traditions, including English country dance and Appalachian dancing, said Jill Johnson of the local group. Dancers are paired up in long lines and follow the instructions of a caller. Callers teach the sequence of the easy dance steps before the music starts. The events are family friendly and feature live music by local musicians.
The group will host dances at the arts center on the second Friday of each month through June 2020, except December and January. For more information, contact Johnson at jmjpac@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/pendletoncontradancers.
