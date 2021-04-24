HERMISTON — The city of Hermiston and area churches are partnering together to offer free services throughout the Hermiston community.

As part of the "I Love My City" campaign, the event will feature such activities as park and street cleanings, free car washes, kids events and more. People are invited to volunteer Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to noon. If you have a red shirt, be sure to wear it.

People can meet at Hermiston’s festival street (Northeast Second Street) to get an assignment or register in advance at www.ilovehermiston.com. For questions, call 541-667-5018 or 541-567-5831.

