PENDLETON — Although the Blue Mountain Community College annual Christmas Eve dinner has been canceled because of COVID-19, other groups have stepped up to ensure people can enjoy a nice holiday meal.
The Pendleton Community Action Coalition, Altrusa International of Pendleton, Umatilla County Responds, The Salvation Army-Pendleton Corps and Neighbor 2 Neighbor Pendleton joined forces in working together to offer a dinner on Christmas Day.
The free Community Christmas Dinner will feature in-person pickups or deliveries for 250-plus people in need or those impacted by COVID-19 in the communities of Pendleton and Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The meal is available Friday, Dec. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Salvation Army, 150 S.E. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. For additional details, visit https://fb.me/e/K081TGTJ.
The menu includes turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, deviled eggs, bread rolls, cranberry sauce, pie with whipped cream, a fruit mix and water or juice.
Briana Spencer said the effort is “a great way to end a difficult year by serving each other."
Financial donations are being accepted through Sunday, Dec. 20. They can be made online at www.n2npendleton.org/donate.html or a check can be dropped off or sent to Neighbor 2 Neighbor Pendleton, 715 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801. Donations need to say “Christmas Dinner” on them.
