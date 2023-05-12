MILTON-FREEWATER — While it’s officially called the M-F Jr. Show, the event at the edge of Milton-Freewater every May encompasses all of Umatilla County and now the neighboring Walla Walla County.
On its outside, Jr. Show, as it’s usually called, looks like a livestock judging and market sale of animals.
But under that first layer, it’s so much more, board President Ron Benjamin said.
Not only do children learn to think on their feet and interact with adults, they develop an understanding of expectations and responsibilities that carries into their adulthood, Benjamin said.
Things began in the late 1950s, when farmers in the Fruitvale district, just shy of the Oregon-Washington stateline, wanted a way to show off their livestock. Someone decided their children could exhibit the animals for a one day gathering.
A half-century ago, the event had grown enough that a property purchase made sense, and the lot just off the highway leading to Walla Walla became home.
Move the clock forward and this week-long show now draws hundreds of participants, from Boardman to Touchet, including families who set up RVs on the showgrounds and use the time as a mini vacation.
It’s like a county fair minus the carnival, exhibits and vendors, Benjamin said.
There’s an evening dance for the youths, fair-style food for sale, volleyball games, Frisbee tossing and children running everywhere.
‘A bigger deal’From the start of the annual horse show the weekend before, the nine days of Jr. Show culminates on Mother’s Day — this year, Sunday, May 14 — with the sale of many of the animals brought to the show.
The sales people are youth in 4-H clubs, FFA chapters and — for the first time this year — the Washington state chapter of National Junior Grange, an organization with a mission to help youths develop leadership skills.
Entries at Jr. Show range from a tiny bunny nestled in its owner’s arms to a steer with the bulk to easily knock over its handler.
The event also includes competitions for home-sewn clothing, shooting sports, food, needlework, crafts, tractor driving, measuring skills and more.
Altogether, the show is a much bigger deal than folks realize unless they’ve been in the thick of it, Benjamin said.
And not just for that week in May. He and his board members, show superintendents and dedicated volunteers make improvements to policies, schedules and the grounds throughout the year.
The past winter’s work included upgrading grounds and animal fencing, thanks to a generous grant from the Milton-Freewater Area Foundation, plus barn repairs, renewed goat and sheep pens, updated irrigation and improved parking.
Those kinds of grants are vital infusions, always, Benjamin said, but don’t match what comes out of people’s pockets.
“You can’t believe how much of this has been paid for by the community. A bunch of people have handed over money for this.”
That support is the strong thread that’s been running through Jr. Show since it began, Benjamin believes.
Year after year, local businesses, farmers and organizations show up to bid on the cattle, goats, swine and sheep at the Sunday sale, often going well above market price.
It’s not because of the animal, whether it’s headed for the butcher or pasture — it’s never about the animal, the board president explained.
What the community spends its money on is making sure every child who puts in the work can take home a profit, Benjamin said.
“We have numerous people who volunteer their time and donate large amounts of money for the sale of animals.”
Money matters
That can be life changing for those youths, he pointed out.
It’s not unusual for junior farmers to see a profit of $5,000 at Jr. Show. If a participant stays in the game the eight years he or she is eligible, that can add up to $40,000.
“That’s a significant amount of money. That will pay for a year of college, Benjamin said.
“Or they can buy a car or truck. We’ve known kids who bought a herd of cattle with that money.”
The community’s support, including from the Walla Walla area, was never more evident than during the height of the pandemic, when 4-H clubs hibernated and market sales had to go online.
From Ohio westward, buyers responded enthusiastically to the live online auction, pouring unprecedented dollars into the show, Benjamin said.
The plan is to retain that online component going forward, cashing in on the ease of tapping on a keyboard, he noted.
Whatever a market sale brings, the recipient has worked for it. It’s not just about the price of the purchase, food and care costs.
There is daily animal care — and sometimes an animal’s death — hours of record keeping, bills to pay and always a learning curve, even for the seasoned exhibitor.
At the end of Jr. Show, the hope is that youngsters have developed relationships, made some money and want to do it all over again the next year, Benjamin said.
That’s how this and other agricultural communities get repaid, he pointed out.
“You think about the longevity, a kid getting eight years of this experience,” he said. “You think about the industry here and what would happen if we didn’t have those kids.”
