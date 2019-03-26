Guardian Care Center is gearing up to help raise awareness during National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Several events are planned, including a presentation by Erin Merryn, an internationally known author and speaker, a mandatory reporter training and a lecture series highlighting topics related to abuse.
Merryn, who also is a child abuse prevention advocate/activist, shares about her own childhood sexual abuse. As a child, she kept a diary, writing about the abuse by a cousin. Before graduating from high school, Merryn published “Stolen Innocence: Triumphing Over a Childhood Broken by Abuse: A Memoir.”
An Evening with Erin Merryn is Thursday, April 4 at 6 p.m. at the Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Admission is free. The author of several publications, Merryn will sign books after the presentation.
As an 11-year-old, Merryn’s life was forever changed when her cousin sexually assaulted her — it was someone she loved and trusted and would continue to see and be victimized by during family gatherings. It wasn’t her first experience of abuse — from the ages of 6-8, she was molested by a friend’s uncle.
The middle child of three sisters, Merryn revealed her abuse after finding out her younger sister also was victimized by the same relative.
A voice for not only herself, but all child abuse victims, Merryn lobbied the Illinois state legislature — her home state — to pass a law requiring that public schools teach personal body safety. In 2015, the Oregon legislature passed SB 856, also known as Erin’s Law. Merryn continues her mission to advocate for laws to be passed in all states.
Merryn has shared in story in hundreds of publications and has appeared on numerous TV shows.
In addition, Glamour magazine named her Woman of the Year in 2012, and People magazine listed her as one of the top 15 women changing the world in 2014.
Merryn lives in Chicago with her husband and three daughters.
Also in conjunction with Child Abuse Prevention Month, a Child Abuse Mandatory Reporter Training will be held. The free event is Thursday, April 4 from 3-4 p.m. at the Vert Auditorium. Area first responders, school administrators, religious leaders, medical providers and caregivers are urged to attend.
And, a four-week lecture series — Raising a Child — will be held Tuesdays April 9-30 from 6-7 p.m. at the Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. The topics include:
•April 9: “Start by Believing: Ending the Silence in Sexual Assault.”
•April 16: Protecting your Child through Parenting.”
•April 23: “Human Trafficking in Our Community.”
•April 30: “Internet Safety for Parents.”
Guardian Care Center was established in 1996 to help reduce the trauma for victims of child abuse. The nonprofit organization serves all of Umatilla County, providing assessments and support for children and families who have been impacted by child abuse.
For information about the center or the upcoming programs, call 541-276-6774 or visit www.guardiancarecenter.org. For more about Merryn, visit www.erinmerryn.net.
