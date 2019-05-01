IONE — People are invited to point their crosshairs at a 27-inch metal gong during the Ione Thousand Yard Shoot.
In its 19th year, the event raises money for the Ione Fourth of July celebration. Each year, people come out to show off their skills, compete for bragging rights and cash prizes. Classes include elk or deer rifle, heavy target or bench guns and an open site 500 yards.
The Thousand Yard Shoot is Saturday beginning with registration from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Frank and Joe Halvorsen Farm, 64686 Halvorsen Lane, located seven miles southwest of Ione. The cost is $20 per shot. Participants may purchase multiple shots but will draw random numbers to prevent any back-to-back shooting.
The event includes a gun raffle, door prizes, complimentary donuts and coffee. In addition, lunch will be available for purchase. People are reminded to leave their pets at home.
For more information, contact info@ionethousandyardshoot.com or visit www.ionethousandyardshoot.com.
