PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Democratic Party recently received word that Sen. Mark Haas is canceling his planned appearances in Pendleton next week.
Sue Peterson said Hass, who is a Democratic candidate for Oregon secretary of state, has current obligations that require him to be in Salem for the Oregon legislative session. For more information, contact Peterson at bikerchick49@hotmail.com or 541-377-0752.
