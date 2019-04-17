PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame is throwing open its doors in celebration of its 50th anniversary.
An open house is planned Tuesday, April 23 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 1114 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. The event will include refreshments, trivia, a treasure hunt and prizes. In addition, admission is free throughout 2019.
The hall of fame preserves the history of 100-plus years of Round-Up and Happy Canyon. Founded in 1969, the museum exhibits feature everything from Warpaint, one of the most famous bucking horses of all time, and a full-sized teepee to delicate beadwork and historical queen and court wear from different eras. In 2011, it received an honorable mention in the True West Magazine Top Western Museums.
For more information, call 541-278-0815 or visit www.pendletonhalloffame.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.