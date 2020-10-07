PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame was last week awarded $9,491 from the Oregon Cultural Trust’s Coronavirus Relief Fund Cultural Support Grant. The grant funding will help offset the revenue the Hall of Fame lost in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Due to COVID-19, the Hall of Fame has been closed since mid-March 2020, and all of its signature fundraising events were canceled. The Hall of Fame Board of Directors in 2019 decided to waive all entry fees into the museum in honor of the Hall of Fame’s 50th anniversary, and instead accept donations upon entry. The success of this decision — which led to an increase in donations by visitors to the Hall of Fame — led to the continuation of free entry for 2020. The Hall of Fame’s closure in mid-March meant a loss of approximately $3,500 in donations from visitors, and new memberships declined. Cancellation of annual fundraisers, such as the Battle of the Bars and the Induction Banquet, meant a loss of an additional $12,500 in funds.
“The Hall of Fame is so reliant upon donations and our fundraising events to generate the revenue needed to support our efforts to preserve and protect 110 years of history from the Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon,” said Hall of Fame President Cydney Curtis. “We are so grateful to the Oregon Cultural Trust for granting us these funds to allow us to continue our mission in 2020 despite the loss in revenue.”
The Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame was established in 1969 with a mission to protect and promote the history and heritage of the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon by recognizing individuals, animals and the Indian culture of Eastern Oregon through events and a museum.
The Hall of Fame is managed by an independent board of directors, all of whom are volunteers with the Pendleton Round-Up and/or Happy Canyon. The Hall of Fame and museum is located at 1114 S.W. Court Ave. in Pendleton, across the street from the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds.
Those interested in membership to the Hall of Fame or making a donation should contact Membership Director Leslee Williams, ruphalloffame@gmail.com.
