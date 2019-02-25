The annual Battle of the Bars competition will pit local bars against each other in an effort to raise money for the Pendleton Round-up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame.
In its ninth year, the event is Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Let’er Buck Room in the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. There is no cover charge for the 21 and older event.
Ten local bars will vie for the “Best of West” title and bragging rights. Each establishment will create a signature drink containing Pendleton Whisky. Guests will be able to purchase drinks and cast a vote for their favorite. A tasting portion will be offered for those who would like to try every drink before voting. At the end of the event, votes will be tallied and the winning bar will receive a plaque.
After the “battle,” the Let’er Buck Room bar will stay open for refreshments until 11 p.m. The Pendleton Lions Club will be selling dinner throughout the evening. They will offer hamburgers, cheeseburgers, German dogs and a variety of sides.
“It’s great to step into a turn-key event like this as the new publicity director for the Hall of Fame,” said Jordan McDonald. “Local bars are really excited about it and we’re so lucky to have such good participation from local establishments.”
McDonald said they often run out of space for additional competitors. The local bars, he said, help make the event a success by providing bartenders, assisting in advertising and even bringing their own specialty ingredients.
“We supply the whisky donated by the Happy Canyon & Round-Up Association and the local bars do the rest,” McDonald said.
The Battle of the Bars is the largest fundraiser for the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame, which is run entirely by volunteers.
“Funds to keep the museum open and the lights on are generated through this event, museum admissions and private donors,” said Cydney Corey, Hall of Fame president. “Without the support of this community and Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon fans, having this museum and preserving the history of these world famous events would not be possible.”
Located across from the Round-Up Grounds at 1114 S.W. Court Ave., the museum is open Monday through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and $2 for kids under 10. For more information, call 541-278-0815 or visit www.pendletonhalloffame.com.
