HERMISTON — The Hermiston Amateur Radio Club seeks to promote radio knowledge, camaraderie and individual operating efficiency.
The club meets the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Agape House, 500 W. Harper Road, Hermiston. Anyone that’s interested in amateur radios is invited to attend a meeting — both those who are licensed or those interested in obtaining an amateur radio license.
The group’s goal is to create and participate in programs and activities that increase interest in radio communications. Club members promote public safety and community relations through radio communications.
For more information, email hermistonarc@gmail.com or visit www.ai7ho.org.
