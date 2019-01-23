HERMISTON — Members if the Hermiston Amateur Radio Club will participate in the Amateur Radio Winter Field Day.
The purpose of the event is to practice emergency communication in conditions that are less than ideal, said club member Don Drayton. While the group has participated during the summer field day for many years, this is the second time they will gather for the winter event.
The Amateur Radio Winter Field Day begins Saturday with the erection of antennas at 8 a.m. near the childcare center behind Good Shepherd Medical Center, 610 N.W. 11th St., Hermiston. Drayton anticipates being up and running by 11 a.m., and continuing through Sunday morning. Anyone interested in amateur radios is invited to stop by and observe and ask questions.
For more information about the Hermiston Amateur Radio Club, contact Drayton at aa7dd@live.com, 541-314-3138 or visit www.ai7ho.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.