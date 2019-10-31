MILTON-FREEWATER — A five-member acoustic group from Eastern Washington will perform old-time and contemporary gospel favorites in Milton-Freewater.
Hand Picked will present a concert Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at St. James Church, 719 Pierce St., Milton-Freewater. Admission is free but donations will be accepted to support the Milton-Freewater Breadbasket.
While the group is known for its creative mix of acoustic bluegrass music and old-time gospel singing, Hand Picked performances encompasses a range of styles. A number of the songs they play are written by group members, but concerts also feature old-time gospel favorites such as “Church in the Wildwood” and contemporary pieces like “How Deep the Father’s Love.”
Performing in churches and other venues throughout the Pacific Northwest, Hand Picked includes Bill Dickerson (keyboard, ukulele, vocals), Clint Dickerson (guitar, mandolin, vocals), Steve Dickerson (guitar, vocals), Dennis Rootvik (bass, vocals) and Lauri Rootvik (ukulele, vocals). Even though they have different last names, they’re all cousins or brothers.
“Most of us have been playing one or more instruments since we were old enough to hold them,” said Steve Dickerson. “And some of the instruments we play were once owned by our fathers. We also perform songs we learned from them.”
Dickerson said the group’s name reflects the type of music they perform as well as the musicians’ belief that God has a special plan for each of his children.
“We’re all ‘hand picked’ to be part of his kingdom,” Dickerson explained.
For more information, call 509-592-7660.
