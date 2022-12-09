PENDLETON — A pair of recent Nixyaawii Community School graduates who have deep roots with the Happy Canyon Night Show have been named as princesses for 2023.
The Happy Canyon Board of Directors announced Dec. 7 that Susie Blackwolf Patrick and Latis Nowland will serve as ambassadors for the event. The Princess Brunch will serve as the formal introduction on Saturday, Dec. 10, 9-11 a.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate.
“We are so excited to have these two wonderful local young women represent Happy Canyon in 2023,” Happy Canyon President Kenzie Hansell said in a press release. “Their family involvement in Happy Canyon spans generations, so we’re honored to have them serve as our representatives this next year.”
A 20-year-old enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Patrick’s Indian name is Walptithla Kakiya (Singing Bird). She is the daughter of Toby Patrick and Julia Johnson.
Patrick follows in the footsteps of her aunt, Ada May Patrick, a princess in 1981. Her family has been involved in Happy Canyon and Pendleton Round-Up events for generations.
Her grandfather, Marvin “Wish” Patrick, was in Howt-me, one of the first drum groups at the Roy Raley Park dancing event. Patrick has participated in the night show for many years, including the Wedding scene and Vanishing scene.
She works in the pharmacy at Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center and is considering where to continue her education after finishing her year on the Happy Canyon court. With a desire to explore American Indian modeling, Patrick hopes to travel the world while representing her people and her culture.
Her interests revolve around her culture, with a love of first foods, singing, and being with family and friends. Patrick regularly attends and cooks at local celebrations and continues to study her native language.
An enrolled member of the CTUIR, Nowland, whose Indian name is Wenplehnene (Nez Perce), is 19. Her parents are Jess Nowland and Trinette Minthorn-Nowland.
For generations, Nowland’s family has been involved with Round-Up and Happy Canyon, including her great-grandmother, Tessie Williams, who was inducted into the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame in 1991. Her mother and grandfather, Armand Minthorn, have narrated the night show’s American Indian portion for more than 15 years.
Many of her family members have served on the Happy Canyon court. And Nowland, herself, first appeared in the night show as an infant, carried by her mother on the baby board.
Currently working at The Saddle Restaurant and Lounge, Nowland plans to enlist in the Oregon National Guard and potentially the United States Marine Corps after completing her princess duties. She also has aspirations to study printmaking at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Nowland also enjoys singing and drumming, attending powwows and drum groups, and learning her native language. In addition, she has served as secretary and vice-chair for the CTUIR Tribal Youth Council.
Happy Canyon, Oregon’s official outdoor night pageant, takes place nightly during the Pendleton Round-Up. The 2023 event is Sept. 13-16.
