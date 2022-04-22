PENDLETON — Happy Canyon recognized the work of volunteers with the return of its Volunteer Appreciation Awards Banquet.
The organization honored 2021 and 2022 winners Wednesday night, April 20, because the pandemic promoted the cancellation of the event last year.
The 2021 honorees were makeup artist Ingrid Thamert of Adams and dancer Mitzi Rodriguez of Pendleton. Actor Morning Owl of Pilot Rock was joined by his fellow 2022 award winners, servers Dave and Shirley Baird of Pendleton. The awards dinner was in the Happy Canyon Room of the Convention Center.
Happy Canyon President Kenzie Hansell said current and past board directors selected the award recipients through a nomination and voting process.
“All volunteers are Happy Canyon’s backbone and the reason why (the event) is celebrating its 106th year,” he said,
Allen Waggoner, former Happy Canyon president, was the master of ceremonies.
“We recognize that it takes all of us, no matter how small the part, to put together all the pieces of the puzzle and make a beautiful show, year after year,” he said.
Thamert’s participation began in parades as a member of the Helix marching band. She has applied makeup in the small room under the grandstands for 31 years. She has loved watching the cast grow up through the years, and enjoys the joking and fun which show participants bring into the room every night.
“Kids we started putting makeup on, like freckles, now have different parts and kids themselves,” Thamert said. “I love seeing the families passing down roles.”
Rodriguez led the Night Show’s Welcome Dance for the Lewis and Clark party for 21 years. Her grandmother Anna Minthorn Wannassay helped Roy Raley write the script for Happy Canyon in 1916.
“Every time Mitzi performs in the show her grandmother helped write, she continues the beautiful history of what both Anna and Roy preserved for us all,” Waggoner said.
Rodriguez said her participation began in Round-Up as a child, helping set up the tepees, before becoming a dancer.
“I will continue as long as I’m physically able,” she said. “On with the show.”
Waggoner said the Bairds have served since the 1980s and more recently 13 consecutive years for the Happy Canyon Co. during Round-Up week.
“Their hard work and service begins every year at the Kick-Off Concert selling scrip, the two nights of Extreme Bulls and ends in all four nights working behind Goldie’s Bar,” he said. “They faithfully stand on their feet serving people from all over the world for seven full nights. This is just one of the reasons Dave and Shirley have earned the award.”
“I never knew my wife to be at a loss for words,” Dave Baird said. “We’re very humbled to be selected from hundreds of hard-working volunteers.”
Waggoner introduced Morning Owl with the story of his break into acting as a baby. His career began in 1963, when he was 7 months, portraying Jean Baptiste Charbonneau in the Happy Canyon Night Show’s Lewis and Clark scene. His entrance was on the back of Veva Bill, playing Sacajawea.
“Whoever had a baby volunteered for the scene,” Morning Owl said.
Waggoner said Morning Owl in more than 55 years has played parts throughout the show, including in the wedding and war party scenes and lastly as key drummer and singer in those scenes.
Morning Owl also narrated the show in the late 1990s and helped with changes and additions in 2000 to 2001, Waggoner continued. His grandfather George Spino, as well as other family members, acted and sang in the show, and at least five generations of his family as participants.
“He missed acting in the show for only a few years, including those he served in the U.S. Army,” Waggoner said.
“I’d like to dedicate this award to those not here tonight,” Morning Owl said.
He also said because of Happy Canyon the tribal Wedding Dance was preserved.
“The rewrite integrated it into the show,” he said. “Without being incorporated, it probably would have been lost.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.