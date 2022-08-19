PILOT ROCK — A full day of activities will sprout during the Harvest Festival in Pilot Rock.
Presented by the Pilot Rock Downtown Association, the event is Saturday, Aug. 27, with most activities held downtown. Also, yard sales are planned throughout the town starting at 8 a.m.
To begin the day with a hearty meal, head to the Fireman’s Breakfast, 6-10 a.m. at the Pilot Rock Fire Station. Downtown activities start at 10 a.m., including vendor booths, children's activities and a cornhole tournament. The Johnathin Hascall Memorial Run begins at 10 a.m. on Yellow Jacket Road.
The car show gets into gear at 11 a.m. with judging and awards in the afternoon. A beer garden opens at noon at The Vault, 194 W. Main St. The outdoor beer garden will continue through midnight.
Afternoon activities include The Great Duck Race at 3 p.m. and Barn Yard Bingo at 4 p.m. The Rocket Run/Walk, which benefits the Doherty family, starts at 5 p.m. on the football field. The entry fee is $20. The Harvest Festival parade gets rolling at 7 p.m.
For more information, search Facebook for “Pilot Rock Downtown Association.” To register for the cornhole tournament ($10), call Shannon at 541-379-1575.
