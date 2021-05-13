HERMISTON — After a one-year hiatus because of the global pandemic, members of the Hatrockhounds Gem & Mineral Society are looking forward to their annual rock and gem show.
Nature’s Treasures Under Foot: Rock & Gem Show 2021 is Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston. Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for ages 60 and up and free for kids 12 and under. Safety protocols will be observed, including masks and social distancing.
The show features more than a dozen dealers selling rocks, gems, jewelry, bead supplies, mineral specimens and more. Also, it includes silent auctions throughout each day, door prize drawings every 30 minutes and a special Kids’ Corner with games, fun and prizes.
The Hatrockhounds Gem & Mineral Society is a nonprofit group that meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 775 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston. For more information, visit www.jall23.wixsite.com/hatrockhounds or email show chairman Mike Filarski at stonemorlin1@netscape.net.
