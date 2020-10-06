PILOT ROCK — With Halloween just around the corner, people can get their fright on with a hands on paranormal experience.
Heather Evans of the Northwest Paranormal Investigations Team is providing an opportunity for people to learn about paranormal investigations while raising money for the Pilot Rock Historic Schoolhouse. Haunted October begins Friday, Oct. 9, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. at the old school, 241 S.W. Fourth St., Pilot Rock. It will be available Every Friday and Saturday through the end of October. Admission is $5 for kids 8-12 and $10 for adults. People are encouraged to bring a flashlight.
Concessions will be available for purchase, including caramel apples, popcorn, coffee, hot cider and more. Also, T-shirts and masks will be for sale.
Evans will share information about paranormal investigations. In addition, participants will learn about the use of ghost hunting equipment as they search for spirits in the old schoolhouse. For questions, call Evans at 541-314-7667.
