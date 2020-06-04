HERMISTON — The Umatilla-Morrow County Head Start is now accepting registrations for its preschool classes beginning in September.
Head Start is a comprehensive child development program that serves children age 3 to 5 and their families. It is a child-focused program that has the overall goal of increasing the school readiness of young children in low-income families.
The Head Start program is administered by the Head Start Bureau (HSB), the Administration on Children, Youth and Families (ACYF), Administration for Children and Families (ACF), Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
UMCHS is an agency committed to ensuring that children, and those who care for them, are given all the tools they need to create healthy and happy futures for the next generation. The agency is founded on the principles that have made Head Start one of the earliest and most effective interventions for preparing young children for brighter futures academically, socially and emotionally.
To enroll your child, visit https://umchs.com/preschool/. For more information, contact UMCHS at 541-564-6878.
