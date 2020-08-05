HERMISTON — Umatilla Morrow County Head Start offers a wide variety of educational programs to children ages birth to 5 and pregnant mothers in both counties. Eligibility for federal and state-funded programs is based on income, with other programs considering higher income levels.
Educational settings include part- and full-day Head Start preschool, dual language and enhanced day classrooms, therapeutic, home-based and school district-based programs, child care partnerships, prenatal home visits and more. All programs provide fun learning environments, evidence-based curriculum, qualified and caring staff, nutritious meals, transportation, family engagement, health screenings, leadership and advocacy.
For information about programs offered in your area, stop by the Head Start administrative office at 110 N.E. Fourth St., Hermiston, call 541-564-6878 or visit www.umchs.org.
