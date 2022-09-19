Brownie the teddy bear goes into surgery for a broken femur on Sept. 17, 2016, at the Teddy Bear Clinic during Family Health & Fitness Day. After a two-year hiatus, the event returns Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Hermiston High School.
A “germ” walks among the information and activity booths on Sept. 17, 2016, during Family Health & Fitness Day. Presented by Good Shepherd Health Care System, this year’s free event is Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Hermiston High School.
HERMISTON — The excitement is palpable as Good Shepherd Health Care System prepares to host Family Health & Fitness Day.
The event is Saturday, Sept. 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hermiston High School, 600 S. First St. It features health information, educational activities, healthy food giveaways and family fun — including the always popular Teddy Bear Clinic.
“We’re excited to bring this free event back for the first time since 2019,” Kristin Mitas said in a promotional video. “We’ll have lots of fun activities.”
Mitas, Good Shepherd’s health and wellness coordinator, also reminds people that an optional 5K fun run starts prior to the main festivities. She urges people to register — either in advance at www.eventbrite.com or onsite on the day of the event. The free non-timed fun run begins at 8 a.m.
“This is a very large event for Good Shepherd and community partners, said Jessica Reker, Good Shepherd director of community health and outreach. “It’s just a way to connect and give back to the community.”
Featuring around 45 vendors, Reker said the event includes everything from cooking demonstrations, flu shots and onsite medical screenings (no fasting required) to a car seat clinic, bicycle helmet fittings and tai chi demonstrations. Medical and mental health professionals will be on hand to provide information, including dental, vision and hearing screenings.
In addition, there will be food giveaways, including Dave’s Killer Bread, Tillamook cheese and watermelons from Bellinger Farms. Also, Reker said there will be some great door prizes and other giveaways.
And outdoors, people can check out various apparatus from the Boardman Fire Department. Also, she said the Oregon State Police will have their “bomb squad” on hand presenting demonstrations utilizing their robotic technology.
And once again, the doctor is in — the Teddy Bear Clinic returns to provide an educational activity for youngsters. Presented by the hospital’s education department, Reker said it’s a fun learning experience.
“The purpose is to reduce anxiety and fear — to let them know what happens if they go to the hospital,” she said. “There is no pain involved.”
When children arrive, they will receive their very own stuffed animals. They will go through the admitting and triage process, diagnostic testing, and receive a diagnosis and discharge instructions for their bear.
“I think it’s fun for kids and they get to walk away with a teddy bear of their own,” Reker said. “It’s a different spin on the traditional giveaway.”
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
