LA GRANDE — High school students interested in pursuing a career in the health care field are encouraged to attend a special summer camp.
Based at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, the MedQuest Health Career Exploration Camp assists students in jump-starting a future career in the health care field. Current high school students will participate in individualized job shadows, listen to panel discussions by medical professionals, go on ambulance ride alongs and possibly watch a surgical procedure.
The early application deadline is Sunday, Dec. 30. Cost for the June 16-21 camp is $400, which includes dorm housing. An application deposit of $25 is required. Scholarships are available.
Approximately 35 students from across the state will be selected to participate. Many past campers have gone on to pursue careers as doctors, nurses, dentists, physical therapists and other healthcare professions. For more information or to apply, contact 541-962-3422, bhargrove@neoachec.org or visit www.neoahec.org.
