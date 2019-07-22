HERMISTON — Face painting, a photo booth and free tacos are all a part of the Mirasol Health Fair.
Childhood immunizations and sports physicals are available to youths who are accompanied by a parent or guardian. In addition, they must have their immunization records with them.
The free event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mirasol Family Health Center, 589 N.W. 11th St., Hermiston.
For more information, search Facebook. For questions, contact jessicajohn@yvfwc.org or 541-567-1717.
