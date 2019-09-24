HERMISTON — The doctor is in — the annual Teddy Bear Clinic is featured as part of Family Health & Fitness Day.
The free event includes dozens of vendors offering health- and fitness-related activities, including medical screenings, cooking workshops and healthcare resources.
Angie Treadwell, of the Oregon State University Extension-Umatilla and Morrow Counties College of Public Health and Human Sciences, is excited about the variety of people that will be on hand. The free health fair is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hermiston High School, 600 S. First St.
A highlight of the event, Treadwell said, is on-site dental treatment for people that are uninsured. Children and adults who don’t have dental insurance can receive a variety of treatments, including cleanings, fillings and extractions. While it’s open to anyone without insurance, no appointments will be scheduled. Treadwell said services will be provided on a first-come basis.
“It’s a pretty great opportunity for people who don’t have dental coverage and need some care,” she said.
Treadwell also said the Teddy Bear Clinic is always a lot of fun for kids. In addition to getting a stuffed animal, the activity is designed to help reduce anxieties that children might have in regards to going to the hospital. Kids will go through an admitting process, diagnostic testing and receive a diagnosis and discharge instructions for their bear.
Another popular activity, Treadwell said, is the cooking workshops. In the past, they were geared towards the younger crowd, but everyone seems to enjoy making and sampling simple foods. Participants will have an opportunity to build their own yogurt parfait. Ingredient options will include granola, and local fruits and berries. Also, other food offerings include Dave’s Killer Bread and specialty dips from Food Hero recipes, which are available to take home so people can make their own.
“You don’t want to miss the kale dip,” Treadwell said. “It’s delightful.”
With flu season just around the corner, people are invited to get a flu shot. Anyone age 6 months or older can receive one.
On-site medical screenings don’t require a fast, Treadwell said. People can participate in quick screenings and receive a certificate for more in-depth testing, she said.
The event also provides opportunities for people to get physical with Zumba and yoga. In addition, there will be clogging, cheerleading and tae kwon do demonstrations. Also, there will be car seat checks and bicycle helmet fittings.
Treadwell also said the Kiwanis Club and Walmart Distribution Center are providing a huge variety of door prizes.
The event is coordinated by the Healthy Communities Coalition. For more information, contact Treadwell at angie.treadwell@oregonstate.edu, 541-567-8321 or search www.facebook.com/OSUExtUmatilla.
