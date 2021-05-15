HERMISTON — Minutes count when it comes to someone who is bleeding severely — it can take as little as 5 minutes for a person to bleed to death. The upcoming Good Shepherd Health Care System Lunch & Learn event, which is available in person or virtually, will feature a Stop the Bleed training.
From natural disasters to accidents and everyday emergencies, severe and excessive bleeding can occur in a heartbeat after a traumatic event. The Stop the Bleed campaign is designed to help prepare the public on how to save lives by raising awareness of basic actions to stop life threatening bleeding.
The event is Tuesday, June 1, at noon. People are encouraged to grab a bite to eat and log on or reserve a spot at Good Shepherd in Hermiston. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com. For questions, call 541-667-3509.
