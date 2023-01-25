A full house helped support the Hermiston Education Foundation Feb. 4, 2017, during its annual dinner/auction fundraiser at the Hermiston Community Center. The 2023 event is Feb. 4 at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, Hermiston.
HERMISTON — The public is invited to enjoy a surf and turf dinner during the Follow Your Art fundraiser hosted by the Hermiston Education Foundation.
Because of supply demands, the menu has changed and will feature salmon and tri-tip. The event is Feb. 4, 5 p.m. at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston. Tickets are $50 per person. In action to the meal, the evening will include live/silent auctions, raffles and door prizes.
A nonprofit entity that is separate from the Hermiston School District, the foundation’s mission is to enhance the academic, artistic and cultural learning experiences and opportunities for students and employees of the district. According to a press release from foundation member George Clough, since fall 2003, HEF has awarded more than 400 grants to district teachers and staff, totaling more than $400,000. In the last cycle before the pandemic, the foundation disbursed $24,140 for a variety of classroom projects, needs and programs during the 2019-20 school year.
In addition, Clough said the foundation began a scholarship program in 2017. Most recently, eight $2,500 scholarships were awarded to Hermiston High School seniors. Since its inception, $135,500 has been given to assist students in furthering their education. And Clough said, continuing education scholarships for school district classified and teaching staff will begin in 2022-23.
The Hermiston Education Foundation also has sponsorship opportunities for the event, including amounts from $500 to $2,500. For more information email Clough at george.clough@charter.net.
Tickets for the fundraising event are available via bit.ly/3FN2QlP or at the Hermiston School District office, 305 S.W. 11th St. For questions, call 541-667-6000.
