A full house helped support the Hermiston Education Foundation Feb. 4, 2017, during its annual dinner/auction fundraiser at the Hermiston Community Center. The 2023 event is Feb. 4 at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, Hermiston.

 Hermiston Education Foundation/Contributed Photo

HERMISTON — The public is invited to enjoy a surf and turf dinner during the Follow Your Art fundraiser hosted by the Hermiston Education Foundation.

Because of supply demands, the menu has changed and will feature salmon and tri-tip. The event is Feb. 4, 5 p.m. at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston. Tickets are $50 per person. In action to the meal, the evening will include live/silent auctions, raffles and door prizes.

