HERMISTON — Due to the current school closure, the Hermiston Education Foundation’s scholarship deadline is on hold.
HEF plans to award scholarships of $2,500 each to eight 2020 Hermiston High School seniors. The evaluation of applicants includes academic scholarship, extra-curricular activities, community service, leadership and financial need.
George Clough, of the scholarship committee, said the education foundation will determine a new deadline when school is in session again. For questions, write HEF, P.O. Box 1096, Hermiston, OR 97838. For more about the education foundation, visit www.hermistoneducationfoundation.org.
