HERMISTON — The Hermiston Education Foundation will award eight scholarships of $2,500 each to 2019 Hermiston High School seniors.
Important factors in the evaluation of applicants include academic scholarship, community service, leadership and financial need.
The nonprofit organization started its scholarship program in the spring of 2017. HEF also awards grants to district personnel for projects that enhance the educational experience of students.
The application is due by Friday, March 22. Applications are available at the high school counseling office. For more information, visit www.hermistoneducationfoundation.org, call George Clough at 541-314-3182 or write HEF, P.O. Box 1096, Hermiston, OR 97838.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.