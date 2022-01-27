HELIX — Middle school and high school students earning honor roll status for the second quarter 2021-22 in the Helix School District include:

• Helix Middle School: 4.0 GPA: Kennady Alvarado, Natalie Boland, Kallie Joe Campbell, Paige Coiner, Brinley Curtiss, Emilee Dean, Sophia Estrada, Campbell Kinnaman, Andrew Kubishta, Makayla Makin, Nola Miller, Ellie Morris, Elizabeth Ottosen, Cara Phillips, Paxton Rasmussen, Sophia Rock-Villanueva; 3.75-3.99 GPA: Hiram Coiner , Lane Levy, Evan Reeder, Marissa Smith, Callahan Sovince; 3.25-3.74 GPA: Sophia Anderson, Jace Hales, Ethan Harlow, Avery Hayes, Kate Hill, Melinda Kadyk, Lillianne Madden, Malaeloa Malumaleumu, Emmy Nava, Kaylee Rand, Colter Raymond, Kyara Thomas, Emma Ware.

• Griswold High School: 4.0 GPA: Dean Boland, Victoria Morris, Elizabeth Reeder, Ethan Reeder; 3.75-3.99 GPA: Ellery Flerchinger, Blake Harper, Kerry Jensen, Sam Kubishta; 3.25-3.74 GPA: Kolby Ash, Karsten Bracher, Ryan Chalmers, Ainsley Curtiss, Brandon Hoffman, Darla Holden, Sasha Kovalak, Brianna Makin, Anitohi Mercer, Matyson Olson, Sean Phillips, MayaBella Texidor.

