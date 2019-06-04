HELIX — Proceeds from the Helix Heart of the Country Family Fun Run/Walk has its sights set on providing improvements to the community.
Money raised from the fun run is earmarked to redo the community basketball court. In past years the event has funded a new park swing set, playground equipment, pool shade sails and new chairs for the pool.
The 2019 Helix Fun Run is Saturday with race check-in beginning at 7 a.m. at Helix Park. The race starts at 8 a.m. People are invited to walk, run or just join the fun. Distances include 1-mile, 5K and 10 K. The registration fee is $20.
The Helix School wood shop is creating trophies for winners of the age group categories. In addition, custom-designed event T-shirts will be available. Also, Andrae’s Kitchen will be on hand for food purchases.
Also, in the evening the Helix Street Dance will feature music by Scott Wilson. The event runs from 6-10 p.m. at the corner of Solar and Concord streets. A no-host bar will be provided by Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery and a large barbecue menu will be available from Yeti Dog Food Truck.
A link for the fun run registration is available via http://heartofthecountry.itsyourrace.com. For questions, contact Breanne Parker at 541-805-4611 or breannechalmers@hotmail.com.
