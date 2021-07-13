HELIX — The Helix Library is the place for teens to be this summer with different activities offered each Thursday at 119 Columbia St.
Children in seventh grade and up are invited to participate in everything from knockerball and a mega slip ‘n’ slide to cornhole and laser tag. The events also include free food.
To ensure there is enough food, teens are asked to register on the library’s Facebook page. In addition, the program typically runs 6:30-7:30 p.m., but those planning to attend should double-check for updates.
For more information or to register, visit www.facebook.com/HelixPublicLibrary. For questions, call 541-457-6130.
