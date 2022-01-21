HELIX — The Helix School Board gave Superintendent/Principal Brad Bixler a vote of confidence during its board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Larry Parker, chair of the school board, outlined Bixler’s accomplishments in his seven months as superintendent/principal in a press release Jan. 21.
“The job of any school administrator is challenging during good times,” Parker stated in the release. “This transition year in Helix has been further complicated by the continued issues posed by managing through the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Bixler’s accomplishments include doing an “excellent job” of transitioning to the role of superintendent/principal, and his “ability to network in his new role and these challenging times has been invaluable,” according to Parker.
Bixler was instrumental in creating and maintaining a safe and healthy learning environment and “demonstrated an absolute commitment to the effort regardless” of the issues and controversy surrounding state mandates, the release stated.
Student retention, however, has been a subject of concern in the district for a while and seen little improvement. Still, according to Parker, Bixler understands that challenge and is bringing forth creative ideas to take it on.
“We are optimistic that these efforts can be a catalyst for a new vision of how we engage and retain students in the future,” Parker stated.
Bixler’s transition has been difficult but successful, according to Parker, and he is committed to the school and community.
