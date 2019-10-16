ECHO — People will have an opportunity to learn more about CBD during the Hemp and Wine Harvest Fest.
The doors open for the free event Friday at 6 p.m. at Sno Road Winery, 111 W. Main St., Echo. Wine, CBD beverages and food will be available for purchase during the event. Tickets for a lasagna dinner are available on a pre-sale basis for $20 each.
Also, Leah Justine will perform live music. An energetic performer, the singer-songwriter shares colorful stories that are a signature of country music.
The festival is presented by Sno Road Winery, Encore Wellness 4 Life, 419 Records and MJ Farm. For more information, contact Sno Road at 541-376-0421 or info@snoroadwinery.com.
