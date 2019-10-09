HEPPNER — The annual Heppner Booster Club dinner and auction offers a chance for an evening out while raising money for school athletic and club programs.
The event is Saturday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Heppner Elks Lodge, 142 N. Main St. The doors open at 5 p.m. for a preview of auction items. A dinner ($20) of steak, potatoes, salad, bread and dessert is at 6 p.m. The live auctions starts at 7 p.m.
To make reservations for a VIP table, call Melissa Coiner at 541-701-7724. For more information about the dinner and auction, or to make a donation, call Brandi Sweeney at 541-256-0358.
