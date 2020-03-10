HEPPNER — Coinciding with the Wee Bit O’ Ireland celebration, a play written by Father Gerry Condon will be staged in Heppner.
While the longtime Catholic priest, who died Saturday at the age of 92, won’t be on hand to direct the 2020 production, the show will go on. Members of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Heppner, St. William Catholic Church in Ione and other community members will present “The Little Way of Saint Therese.” The free event is Thursday at 7 p.m. in the St. Patrick’s parish hall, 560 N.W. Jones St., Heppner.
Condon, who served full time in the priesthood for more than 57 years, retired in 2013 after serving his last 22 years at Heppner and Ione. He was raised in Dublin, Ireland, coming to the United States at the age of 28.
A number of years ago, Condon began writing dramas to be performed during Heppner’s Wee Bit O’ Ireland. Staging the plays became an annual tradition during the week leading up to the St. Patrick’s celebration.
For more information, call 541-676-9462.
