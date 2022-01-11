HEPPNER — The Heppner Chamber of Commerce will host its annual luncheon Thursday, Jan. 20.

The no-host gathering starts at noon at the Gilliam & Bisbee Building, 106 E. May St., Heppner. The meal, which is catered by Heppner Market Fresh, is $10 per person.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by Tuesday, Jan. 18 to JoAnna Lamb at heppnerchamber@gmail.com. For questions, call 541-676-5536.

