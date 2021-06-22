HEPPNER — An all-entities report is planned during the upcoming Heppner Chamber Of Commerce meeting.
The no-host luncheon is Thursday, July 1, at noon at the Gilliam and Bisbee Building, 106 E. May St., Heppner.
The meal is being catered by Bucknum’s. To RSVP, contact 541-676-5536 or heppnerchamber@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.