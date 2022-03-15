Justin Houston completes a successful ride during a Challenge of Champions Bull Riding tour stop on May 5, 2018, in Hermiston. The event will mark its inaugural tour stop in Heppner on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Morrow County Fairgrounds.
East Oregonian, File
Dan Burns 3-D Productions will turn up the music and lights Friday, March 18, 2022, during Murray’s Irish Beer and Wine Festival at the Gilliam & Bisbee Building, Heppner.
HEPPNER — After a two-year hiatus, Heppner is gearing up for a second weekend in a row as part of its Wee Bit o’ Ireland celebration.
The fun uncorks with Murray’s Irish Beer and Wine Festival. It is Friday, March 18, 7-11 p.m. at the Gilliam & Bisbee Building, 106 E. May St., Heppner.
Dan Burns 3-D Productions will crank things up with a DJ show featuring music, lights and fog. While youths are invited to attend, they must be accompanied by an adult.
There is a $5 cover charge. Drink tokens are $5 each, and food will be available for purchase from Upper Place Concessions. For more information, call the chamber at 541-676-5536 or visit www.heppnerchamber.com.
And closing out the bookend weekends is 8 seconds of quick action at a time during the 2022 Coastal Farm & Ranch Challenge of Champions Bull Riding. Tour Stop No. 3 is Saturday, March 19, 4 p.m. at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, 74473 Highway 74, Heppner.
The rodeo event started more than a decade ago with a single hometown bull riding competition in Roseburg. It has grown since 2009 to include more than 15 different tour stops across five states.
Participants include professional bull riders from across the country, featuring PBR and NFR qualifiers and finalists, top circuit qualifiers/finalists and collegiate rodeo athletes. In addition, junior bull riders also enjoy the opportunity to compete in a professional venue to further develop and showcase their skills.
For more information or to buy tickets, which are $18 each, go to www.cctbullriding.com. For questions, call 360-967-2337.
