HEPPNER — The Willow Creek Farmers Market will resume its season Friday, July 5.
The market runs Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Heppner City Park, located on Main Street. It will run weekly through September.
Vendors already lined up for this summer will offer available produce, baked goods, plants, jams and jellies, and a variety of handmade and artisan items.
The vendor fee is $25 for the summer for adults and $10 for school-aged children. For more information or to register as a vendor, contact Andrea DiSalvo at 757-285-5792 or gutching@juno.com.
