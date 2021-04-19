HEPPNER – The Heppner FFA Chapter will hold its 15th annual plant sale fundraiser at Heppner High School on April 29 from 3-6 p.m., April 30 from 1-6 p.m., and May 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The plant sale will offer numerous varieties of fruits, vegetables and flowers for sale.
This event is open to the public. All purchases support Heppner FFA.
For more information, visit bit.ly/heppner-ffa or search “Heppner FFA.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.