St. William Catholic Church/Contributed Photo
Prior to the pandemic shutdowns, “The Little Way of Saint Therese” was performed March 8, 2020, at St. William Catholic Church, Ione. The final play written by the late Father Gerry Condon will be staged Friday, March 11, 2022, starting at 7 p.m. at the Gilliam & Bisbee Building, Heppner.
HEPPNER — Coinciding with the Wee Bit o’ Ireland celebration, a play written by the late Father Gerry Condon will be performed in Heppner.
“The Little Way of Saint Therese” will be staged Friday, March 11, 7 p.m. at the Gilliam & Bisbee Building, 106 E. May St., Heppner. The St. Patrick Catholic Church Altar Society will provide desserts. Admission is free, however, donations are gladly accepted.
“Everyone is really excited about the play,” JoAnna Lamb said. “People were disappointed it had to be canceled, especially knowing it was Father Condon’s last one.”
A number of years ago, Condon, who died March 7, 2020, at the age of 92, began writing dramas. His goal was to provide historical information about the church and saints.
Staging the plays became an annual tradition during the week leading up to the town’s annual St. Patrick’s celebration. Lamb, the Heppner Chamber of Commerce executive director, said the play was performed in Ione in 2020, just a day after the beloved priest’s death. However, pandemic restrictions prevented its curtain call in Heppner.
The play is based on the life of Therese Martin, who was born in 1873. The youngest of nine children, Martin desired to follow in the footsteps of several of her sisters to enter the convent. Finally allowed at the age of 15, the young nun only lived to age 24, dying of tuberculosis. Her autobiography, “The Story of a Soul,” was published soon after her death.
Condon, who was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, came to the United States at the age of 28. Answering a call with the Diocese of Baker, he served several years in Lakeview before a short stint in Heppner when he first arrived. Condon pastored many churches in Eastern Oregon before returning to south Morrow County permanently in 1990.
Retiring in 2013, Condon served 57 years in the priesthood, including his last 22 years at Heppner and Ione. Always quick with a quip and a caring attitude, Condon was recognized as Man of the Year during the 2008 Heppner Chamber of Commerce’s Town & Country Awards Banquet.
For more information about the performance, call the chamber at 541-676-5536.
